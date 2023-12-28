USD/CAD digs in for a Thursday rebound from 1.3200

- USD/CAD bounced back from multi-month lows near 1.3200.
- CAD getting dragged down by a pullback in Crude Oil.
- Broad-market risk appetite sours after surprise bump in Treasury yields.
The USD/CAD climbed back over the 1.3200 handle on Thursday, pulling back from recent declines but still on pace to close in the red for a third straight week. The US Dollar (USD) is poised to close down against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) for seven of the last nine consecutive trading weeks.
Risk bids were extended by misses in US economic data early Thursday, with US Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales both missing the mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims missed expectations, printing at 218K for the week ended December 22 versus the forecast 210K, vaulting over the previous week’s print of 206K (revised slightly higher from 205K). US Pending Home Sales in November also missed the mark, printing at a flat 0.0% versus the forecast 1.0% rebound from October’s -1.2% print (revised upwards from -1.5%).
Crude Oil decline drags CAD lower
Data misses from the US initially sparked a risk appetite run as softening economic indicators from the US increases the odds of pushing the Fed into a rate-cutting cycle sooner rather than later.
However, a misfire in a US 7-year Treasury auction is watering down risk appetite ahead of the Thursday closing bell. US 7-year Treasury yields rose from 3.837% to 3.859% on Thursday in a $40 billion bond auction, sparking a reversal of the week’s risk appetite flows.
Crude Oil fell on Thursday as broad-market risk appetite retreated back into the US Dollar, dragging the Loonie lower and setting the stage for a late-week rebound in the USD/CAD as 2023’s trading gets set to wrap up on Friday.
USD/CAD Technical Outlook
A late topside break for the Greenback pulled the USD/CAD back into fresh highs on Thursday after several weeks of consistent declines, rebounding from the 1.3200 handle to retest the 1.3240 region.
The pair continues to trade closely with the 50-hour Simple Moving Average amidst steady bearish intraday chart action, with near-term bids capped off by the 200-hour SMA descending through the 1.3300 handle.
The USD/CAD is down nearly 5% from the November swing high into 1.3900, and the 50-day SMA is accelerating into the downside, set for a bearish cross of the 200-day SMA.
USD/CAD Hourly Chart
USD/CAD Daily Chart
USD/CAD Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.323
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3437
|Daily SMA50
|1.3616
|Daily SMA100
|1.3593
|Daily SMA200
|1.3493
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3178
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3203
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
