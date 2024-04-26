USD/CAD depreciates to near 1.3650 due to higher crude prices, US PCE eyed

- USD/CAD loses ground due to higher crude Oil prices on Friday.
- WTI Oil price appreciates due to geopolitical risks associated with a potential Israeli invasion of the Rafah city.
- The lower US labor data has offset concerns regarding the sluggish GDP (Q1).
USD/CAD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.3640 during the Asian session on Friday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives support from higher US crude Oil prices, contributing to the weakening of the USD/CAD pair.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price edges higher to near $83.80 per barrel, supported by potential geopolitical risks stemming from a possible Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
On the data front, recent Canadian Retail Sales data for February highlighted economic deceleration. Additionally, domestic annual inflation in Canada stood at 2.9% in March, below expectations, indicating the potential for lower underlying inflation. This scenario may lead the Bank of Canada to consider interest rate cuts, which could limit the gains of the Canadian Dollar.
In contrast, US labor data offset sluggish GDP growth, dampening expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) expanded at a slower pace of 1.6% compared to the previous reading of 3.4%, falling short of market expectations of 2.5%. The slowdown in the US economy suggests potential challenges or deceleration in various sectors. Looking ahead, market attention is now focused on the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for March, scheduled for release on Friday.
Additionally, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on April 19 saw a significant decrease, dropping by 5,000 to 207,000. This figure marks the lowest level seen in two months and exceeds both market expectations of 214,000 and the previous reading of 212,000. The unexpected decline in jobless claims indicates a strengthening labor market, implying reduced layoffs and potentially increased hiring activity.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3641
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3663
|Daily SMA50
|1.3583
|Daily SMA100
|1.3499
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3731
|Previous Daily Low
|1.365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3614
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.342
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3761
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
