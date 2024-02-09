USD/CAD declines in the aftermath of upbeat Canadian Employment, revised US CPI data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/CAD falls to near 1.3430 as robust labor demand in Canada.
  • US BLS revision shows that monthly CPI for January grew by 0.2% against the reading of 0.3%.
  • Oil prices eye more upside as Israel rejects ceasefire proposal.

The USD/CAD pair has come under pressure as the Canadian Employment data for January has outperformed expectations in the early New York session of Friday. Statistics Canada has reported a strong labor growth of 37.5K against expectations of 15K and upwardly revised December’s reading of 12.3K.

The Unemployment Rate surprisingly fell to 5.7% while investors anticipated it rising to 5.9% from the former reading of 5.8%. An upbeat labor market data would strengthen the argument by the Bank of Canada (BOC) for holding interest rates at their current level.

On the oil front, oil price aims to extend its rally above $76.5 as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the ceasefire proposal due to unacceptable truce terms proposed by Hamas. This is expected to deepen tensions in the Middle East, which could disrupt oil supply. Lower oil supply results in higher prices. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading oil exporter to the United States, and higher oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) comes under pressure as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has revised the monthly headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 0.2% from 0.3%. The inflation has been revised as the BLS has employed new seasonal adjustment factors. The new process accurately reflects how consumer prices behaved over the year.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers emphasize keeping key rates restricted until they get convinced that inflation will come down sustainably to the 2% target. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins said risks of inflation stalling have turned towards the upside due to strong economic growth.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3436
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.3458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3461
Daily SMA50 1.3421
Daily SMA100 1.3553
Daily SMA200 1.3476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3493
Previous Daily Low 1.3448
Previous Weekly High 1.3476
Previous Weekly Low 1.3359
Previous Monthly High 1.3542
Previous Monthly Low 1.3229
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3476
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3439
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3421
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3512
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.353

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 after US CPI revisions

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 after US CPI revisions

EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains slightly below 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. Following the downward revision to the monthly December CPI print, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD fails to gather strength

GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD fails to gather strength

GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2600 on Friday as the US Dollar finds it difficult to stay resilient against its major rivals. The data from the US showed that the monthly CPI increase for December got revised lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields push higher

Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields push higher

Gold retreated below $2,030 after spiking toward $2,040 with the immediate reaction to US inflation revisions. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.

Gold News

Bitcoin rises ahead of schedule

Bitcoin rises ahead of schedule

The crypto market capitalisation has hit new highs since 12th January, passing the $1.75 trillion mark. The market has confidently moved into a state of greed, which we also last saw a month ago.

Read more

Key events in developed markets next week

Key events in developed markets next week

The main data highlights in the US next week will be the release of core inflation data along with retail sales, which are expected to come in soft given auto sale numbers. In the UK, keep an eye out for a flurry of data releases including services inflation and wage growth.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures