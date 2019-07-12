USD/CAD could drop to 1.28 but Canadian economy expected to weaken - CIBC

Analysts at CIBC, point out that the Surprise Index has been clearly positive for Canada but it has not been reflected on the USD/CAD pair. They consider the pair could fall to 1.28 in the coming months.
Key Quotes:
“While strengthening recently, the C$ hasn’t responded as much as many people would have expected to the historically high level of the Canadian data surprise index. But that doesn’t mean a further rapid appreciation is in order.”
“The surprise index puts a large weight on headline employment and the unemployment rate. But as we showed last week, the quality of those job gains means the apparently tight labour market hasn’t translated into particularly strong consumer spending or GDP growth. Indeed, 2019 GDP estimates for Canada have actually fallen further below those for the US even with the “positive” data surprises.”
“While USDCAD could fall to 1.28 in the coming months, we expect a slowing Canadian economy to see it weaken again through 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
