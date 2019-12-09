USD/CAD consolidates in a range, around mid-1.3200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD seemed struggling to build on Friday’s intraday upsurge.
  • A subdued USD price action kept a lid on any strong follow-through.
  • Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.

The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.3200s.

A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the pair in building the previous session's strong intraday upsurge of nearly 100 pips, triggered by stellar US NFP report and dismal Canadian employment details.

Focus on trade developments, FOMC

The US dollar failed to capitalize on the post-NFP positive move and remained on the defensive amid persistent uncertainty over a potential US-China trade deal ahead of the December 15 news tariffs deadline.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar was being weighed down by a modest pullback in crude oil prices, which eroded a part of Friday’s upsurge to 12-week tops on the back of bigger output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

It is worth reporting that Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide 400,000 bpd of additional cuts, beyond what was agreed during Friday’s meeting, if OPEC+ averaged its part of 1.7 million bpd through the first quarter of 2020.

The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase as market participants now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOMC policy update.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday, which coupled with a duo of important US macro releases – consumer inflation figures and monthly retail sales data – will provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to continue with its subdued trading action, though the incoming trade-related headlines might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3253
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.326
Daily SMA50 1.3217
Daily SMA100 1.323
Daily SMA200 1.328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.317
Previous Weekly High 1.3322
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3196
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3335
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3398

 

 

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds

Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds

Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.

Read more

Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks

Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. China's data may embolden President Trump to take more aggressive measures. 

Gold News

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a narrow band and consolidated last week’s losses. US-China trade uncertainties continued underpinning the JPY’s safe-haven status. Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures