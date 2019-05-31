USD/CAD clings to gains near multi-month tops, just below mid-1.3500s

• The prevailing bearish sentiment around oil prices continues to weigh on the Loonie.
• Declining US bond yields exert some pressure on the USD and capped further gains.
• Market participants now eye US/Canadian macro data for some fresh trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond mid-1.3500s or multi-month lows.
After yesterday's modest pullback, the pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and touched an intraday high level of 1.3548 - the highest since early Jan. The prevailing bearish pressure surrounding Crude Oil prices continued weighing on the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's positive move for the fourth session in the previous five.
In fact, WTI Crude Oil fell around 1% on Friday and added to its recent heavy losses - marking the biggest monthly fall since November, amid the global economic growth concerns and growing fears about a global trade war. Oil prices fell below the $56.00/barrel mark - the lowest since March 8 after the US President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions by slapping tariffs on Mexican goods.
Meanwhile, the global flight to safety triggered a fresh leg of a free fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which hindered the US Dollar's recent up-move to two-year tops and turned out to be the only factors failing to provide any additional boost to the major, rather capping gains.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's important macro releases. The US economic docket highlights the release of the core PCE price index, which the monthly Canadian GDP growth figures might influence the Canadian Dollar and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3457
|Daily SMA50
|1.3415
|Daily SMA100
|1.3342
|Daily SMA200
|1.3264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3522
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3522
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3274
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.