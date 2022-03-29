- USD/CAD on the front foot as oil declines, China demand weakens.
- Fed and BoC coming into focus beyond oil prices.
USD/CAD is flat on the session and has moved in a relatively tight range of just 15 pips between 1.1513 and 1.12530 so far. The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback at the start of the week, ducking below a two-month high, as oil prices tumbled and the greenback broadly climbed.
The moves follow nine straight days of gains for the loonie, the longest winning streak since August 2016. On Friday, the pair reached the best level since Jan. 20 at 1.2462. Speculators’ net CAD long positions fell back into negative ground though. However, the loonie has fought back against the USD in the spot market in recent sessions on the back of stronger oil prices.
Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports at the start of the week dropped as Shanghai entered a two-stage lockdown of 26 million people in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. ''China's most intense hit to mobility since the initial wave of Covid-19 lockdowns is weighing heavily on energy prices,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''While our tracking of Shanghai traders' metals positioning suggests confidence that Chinese production will remain resilient, the lockdowns are translating into a significant hit to mobility. As of last week, road traffic in China had collapsed by nearly 10% on the month amid Omicron's explosive spread, a figure which appears likely to intensify amid imminent lockdowns.''
''We still expect that Brent crude will continue to rally as the market continues to price-in a rise in energy supply risk amid immense supply disruptions. The right tail in energy markets is still fat, as effective spare capacity across OPEC+ is stretched thin, while OECD inventories reach their lowest since the Arab Spring and US shale's position as a swing producer is constrained by a growing focus on ESG and balance sheet along with supply chain bottlenecks in energy equipment and labour.''
BoC in focus
As for money markets, the US Treasury yield curve, as measured by the gap between five and 30-year yields, briefly inverted for the first time since early 2006, raising concerns about the risk of recession. Compared to Canada's curve, this has also flattened as investors weigh the prospects of the Bank of Canada raising interest rates by 50 basis points at its April 13 policy announcement. The 2-year yield touched its best level since October 2008 at 2.427% before dipping to 2.362%. The 10-year pulled back to 2.2 basis points at 2.523%.
Overnight, the BoC's Kozicki spoke on households and monetary policy late on Friday. ''DG Kozicki stated that Bank would be debating the pace and magnitude of tightening ahead of its April announcement and stating that the Bank was prepared to act forcefully,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''We don't think this should be seen an explicit hint that the Bank is planning a 50bp hike, but certainly, the remarks had a hawkish tilt to them. The rest of the speech focussed on how monetary policy transmits through households, with Kozicki noting that households are better positioned to weather rising interest rates compared to the 2017-18 cycle.''
Looking forward, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates by 50bps in May and June, the Bank of Canada could also be set to move faster. markets are pricing for at least 25bp rate hikes in each of the next seven BoC meetings. This would equate to the BoC reaching a terminal rate of 2.25% in January 2023.
''We continue to see a high bar for 50bp moves, but the risk of more drastic action is clearly rising as inflation continues to surprise to the upside,'' analysts at TD Securities argued. ''We expect the Bank will be closely watching longer-term inflation expectations ahead of the April meeting, and we think the risk of a 50bp hike is highest in June following the expected move from the Fed.''
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2522
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2678
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2593
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
