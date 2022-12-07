USD/CAD bulls brace for BOC’s interest rate hike amid downbeat oil prices, firmer US Dollar

- USD/CAD grinds near the highest levels in a month, pauses three-day uptrend.
- Mixed sentiment keeps US Dollar on the front foot, WTI crude oil fades bounce off yearly low.
- BOC is expected to announce 0.50% rate hike, clues on the end of tightening cycle will be crucial for clear directions.
USD/CAD grinds higher around 1.3660 even as the Loonie pair traders turn cautious ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision. In doing so, the quote remains sidelined after rising in the last three consecutive days to the highest levels in one month.
The reason for the USD/CAD pair’s upside could be linked to the market’s rush towards the US Dollar amid fears surrounding the global economic slowdown. Additionally weighing the Loonie pair could be the downbeat prices of Canada’s key export item, namely WTI crude oil.
That said, WTI crude oil prints a four-day downtrend around the yearly low by flashing 0.30% intraday loss near $74.25 at the latest. The black gold’s weakness is easily traceable to the firmer US Dollar and economic fears.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the week-start recovery from the five-month low as top executives from the major US banks raised fears of a global economic slowdown. Among them were the United States Heads of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase. Additionally, Bloomberg Economics also forecasted the lowest economic growth since 1993, to 2.4% for 2023.
It’s worth noting that optimism surrounding China challenges the USD/CAD bulls. China is up for conveying more easing to its three-year-old Zero-Covid policy on Wednesday, per Reuters, which in turn could trigger the risk-on mood and weigh on the US Dollar. Beijing’s latest move could be linked to the receding virus infections from the record high, as well as multiple announcements suggesting more unlocking of the virus-hit economy that’s the second biggest in the world.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains near 3,950 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields cling to 3.54% mark after the previous day’s downbeat performances of Wall Street and the key Treasury bond yields.
Looking forward, a light calendar and mixed sentiment, not to forget the pre-BOC anxiety, may restrict the USD/CAD moves. However, China's trade numbers and the aforementioned risk catalysts could entertain the traders.
It should be observed that the BOC is widely anticipated to announce 50 basis points (bps) rate hike to its benchmark interest rate. However, the USD/CAD bulls will be more interested in hearing about the end of the tightening cycle.
Also read: Bank of Canada Preview: The end of the tightening cycle is around the corner
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 50-DMA and a two-month-old descending trend line, respectively near 1.3570 and 1.3535, keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful ahead of the key event.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3652
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3417
|Daily SMA50
|1.357
|Daily SMA100
|1.3308
|Daily SMA200
|1.3039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3676
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6700 ahead of China trade data
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.6700, reversing a brief dip led by the weaker-than-expected Australian GDP data. The Aussie pair regains poise amid a minor pullback in the US Dollar across the board, despite a mixed market mood. China trade data awaited.
EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0460 as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day despite the market’s inaction during early Wednesday. The major currency pair trades inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold faces barricades around $1,770 ahead of US inflation expectations data
Gold price has sensed selling interest around the immediate hurdle of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is facing the heat as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its upside journey above a four-day high at 105.60.
Grayscale Investment sued by a hedge fund citing potential mismanagement of its Bitcoin Trust, GBTC
Grayscale Investment has a huge name in the crypto space primarily for being the premier Bitcoin fund. However, the situation for the investment firm is slowly turning unfavorable as it continues to take punch after another from all sides.
FX Year Ahead 2023: Recessions and trend reversals
The US dollar steamrolled every other major currency this year, capitalizing on a perfect storm of widening interest rate differentials, safe-haven flows, and an absence of attractive alternatives. This ferocious rally could extend into next year.