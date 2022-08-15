- USD/CAD receives a double booster shot from a weaker USD and WTI sell-off.
- China wreaks havoc in markets yet again, triggers a range breakout in the pair.
- Bulls eye 50 DMA barrier after surpassing the 100 and 21 DMAs.
Having based out at the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2748 last week, USD/CAD found buyers once again near the latter, staging a solid rebound towards the 1.2900 round number.
In doing so, the major broke the consolidative mode to the upside and stormed the mildly bullish 100 DMA at 1.2802, now briefly recapturing the bearish 21 DMA at 1.2854. The latest leg higher in the USD/CAD pair is fuelled by a combination of a broad-based US dollar upswing and a 2% sell-off in the WTI price.
Both the safe-haven dollar and the higher-yielding US oil are influenced by the resurfacing concerns over the Chinese economic slowdown after the country’s reported a drop in consumer spending, industrial sector and fixed asset investment activity.
The black gold also bore the brunt of comments from Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s oil giant. Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser said that they stand ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (BPD) if requested to do so.
All eyes now remain on Wednesday, as it will see the release of the Canadian inflation figures, US Retail Sales and the Fed minutes. In the meantime, the major will take cues from risk sentiment and dynamics of the dollar and oil price.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD technical levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2857
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2855
|Daily SMA50
|1.2883
|Daily SMA100
|1.2799
|Daily SMA200
|1.2746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2803
|Previous Daily Low
|1.274
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
