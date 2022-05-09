- USD/CAD is 0.8% higher as the US dollar firms into the close on Wall Street.
- CAD is at the lowest level since Nov 2020 amid rising worries about the global economic outlook.
USD/CAD is ending on Wall Street in the green by some 0.8% following a final thrust to the upside in the US dollar. This has taken the Canadian dollar to its lowest level since November 2020 amid rising worries about the global economic outlook that has weighed particularly heavily on commodity-linked currencies.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 6.1% lower at $103.09bbls following yet further poor economic data out of the Middle Kingdom and considering that China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle is due to speak on Thursday and there will be ears to the ground for Federal Reserve speakers as well. On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the US central bank may not get as much aid from easing supply chains as it is hoping for in helping to cool inflation.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he doesn't see the case for 75bps hikes yet. He already sees signs of peaking supply pressures and that should give the Fed room to hike at half-percentage-point interest rate increments for the next two to three policy meetings.
As for the Bank of Canada, money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight policy meeting on June 1. Meanwhile, Canadian government bond yields have pulled back from fresh multi-year highs, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2011 at 3.173% before sliding to 3.028%, down 9.7 basis points on the day.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.301
|Today Daily Change
|0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|0.82
|Today daily open
|1.2904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2716
|Daily SMA50
|1.2664
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2914
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2876
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummeted after losing the 0.7000 threshold
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6947,t its lowest since mid-2020, holding nearby and poised to extend its slump. The bearish route in global equities weighed on the pair and is set to continue amid inflation-related concerns.
EUR/USD bounced from 1.0500, lacks follow-through
EUR/USD seesawed between gains and losses, to finally settle in the 1.0550/60 price zone. US government bond yields peaked at fresh multi-year highs before retreating, leading dollar’s demand.
Gold: Unbeatable dollar set to keep appreciating
Gold Price is down at the beginning of the week as risk aversion maintained the greenback on the winning path. The American currency appreciated ever since the day started amid a dismal market mood.
Solana price continues to tank despite Instagram NFT support for NFTs
Solana price hit new 2022 lows over the weekend, hitting the $75 value area for the first time since late August 2021. However, SOL’s current downswing is likely about to reverse.
The commodities feed: Hungary holds up Russian oil ban
The oil market saw another strong week last week. Support continues to come from the European Union’s proposal to place an embargo on Russian oil. However, EU members have still not managed to come to a decision on this ban.