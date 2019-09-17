USD/CAD advances toward 1.33 on falling crude oil prices, dismal Canada data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil falls sharply on hopes of Saudi production rapidly returning to normal.
  •  Manufacturing sales in Canada declined more than expected in July.
  • US Dollar Index retreats below 98.50 despite upbeat data.

The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks at 1.3298 as the falling crude oil prices forced the commodity-related Loonie to weaken against its rivals. As of writing, the pair was up 0.37% on the day at 1.3283.

Citing Saudi sources familiar with the latest developments, Reuters today reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output was expected to return to normal levels in the next two-three weeks, much faster than initially expected. Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $59.25, losing 4.15% on a daily basis.

Additionally, today's data from Canada revealed that manufacturing sales in July declined by 1.3% following June's decrease of 1.4% and fell short of the market expectation of -0.2% to further weigh on the CAD.

USD struggles to preserve its strength

On the other hand, the Greenback, which capitalized on risk-off flows on Monday, lost interest amid the recovering market sentiment and caused the pair to lose its bullish momentum.  At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.15% on the day at 98.48. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve earlier today showed that the industrial production in the US rose 0.6% in August to surpass analysts' estimate of +0.2% but failed to help the DXY stretch higher.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3284
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.326
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3275
Daily SMA200 1.3313
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.321
Previous Weekly High 1.329
Previous Weekly Low 1.3134
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.321
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3179
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines

News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases

The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: natural target at 109.31, but Fed in the way

USD/JPY: natural target at 109.31, but Fed in the way

The USD/JPY pair extended its rally overnight to hit 108.36, its highest in seven weeks. The American dollar maintained the positive momentum amid persistent risk aversion and dovish Minutes from the RBA. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Gasoline and the Gulf

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures