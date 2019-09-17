USD/CAD advances toward 1.33 on falling crude oil prices, dismal Canada data

- Crude oil falls sharply on hopes of Saudi production rapidly returning to normal.
- Manufacturing sales in Canada declined more than expected in July.
- US Dollar Index retreats below 98.50 despite upbeat data.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks at 1.3298 as the falling crude oil prices forced the commodity-related Loonie to weaken against its rivals. As of writing, the pair was up 0.37% on the day at 1.3283.
Citing Saudi sources familiar with the latest developments, Reuters today reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output was expected to return to normal levels in the next two-three weeks, much faster than initially expected. Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $59.25, losing 4.15% on a daily basis.
Additionally, today's data from Canada revealed that manufacturing sales in July declined by 1.3% following June's decrease of 1.4% and fell short of the market expectation of -0.2% to further weigh on the CAD.
USD struggles to preserve its strength
On the other hand, the Greenback, which capitalized on risk-off flows on Monday, lost interest amid the recovering market sentiment and caused the pair to lose its bullish momentum. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.15% on the day at 98.48. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve earlier today showed that the industrial production in the US rose 0.6% in August to surpass analysts' estimate of +0.2% but failed to help the DXY stretch higher.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3284
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.326
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3275
|Daily SMA200
|1.3313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.321
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines
News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases
The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY: natural target at 109.31, but Fed in the way
The USD/JPY pair extended its rally overnight to hit 108.36, its highest in seven weeks. The American dollar maintained the positive momentum amid persistent risk aversion and dovish Minutes from the RBA.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.