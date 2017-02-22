USD/CAD: 1.3200 is the key for the bulls - ANZ

Analysts at Rabobank noted that USD/CAD has traded higher over the past four sessions, moving up off the 1.30 floor.

Key Quotes:

"The move higher is in line with our expectation but we need to see a confirmed close north of 1.32 before we can say the recent range has broken.

We maintain the view that CAD looks rich and sizeable event risk ahead could see USD/CAD test the 1.36 handle.

We have noted Trump policies as a risk for CAD both short term and longer term and we think USD/CAD seagulls look attractive for USD buyers."