US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 787K vs. 833K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US fell by 19,000 last week.
- US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 89.60.
There were 787,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending December 26, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 806,000 (revised from 803,000) and came in better than analysts' estimate of 833,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.05% on a daily basis at 89.63.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 836,750, an increase of 17,750 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.6% for the week ending December 19, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending December 19 was 5,219,000, a decrease of 103,000 from the previous week's revised level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable is now overbought, but without signs of giving up.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity
Gold managed to rebound around $10 from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1895 region.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.