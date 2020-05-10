US VP Pence to self isolate after an aide tested positive for coronavirus

US VP Mike Pence is to self isolate after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jennifer Jacobs, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted, "Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, per several people familiar with the situation. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, including today, I’m told."

Following that the Bloomberg news said, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Miller is the primary spokeswoman for the task force.

