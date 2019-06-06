US VP Pence: Progress made in talks with Mexico, but no deal yet

While the US-Mexico talks are still continuing, the US Vice President Mike Pence was on wires, via Reuters, saying that progress was made in the talks with Mexico. Though, no deal has been reached yet.

Further, Mr. Pence said that Mexico was asked to do “significantly more.”

Additionally, the Vice President also mentioned that the US President Donald Trump to stand strong until Mexico takes any action.

Earlier, the CNBC quoted a statement from the White House that tariffs on Mexico are still in place.

USD/MXN takes the rounds near 19.68 by the time of writing.