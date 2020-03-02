US VP Pence: Despite latest coronavirus-related deaths, risk to Americans remains low

In his meeting with the coronavirus taskforce team, the US Vice President (VP) Mike Pence tried to placate the fears of a widespread outbreak of the deadly virus based on the news of the latest deaths.
Key quotes
Within 12 hours, airports across South Korea and Italy will conduct 100% screenings for coronavirus.
There may be some cluster cases of coronavirus.
Risk on virus to the US remains low.
Could be a vaccine going to clinical trials in 6 weeks.
Therapeutics may be ready by late summer, fall.
FX implications
With the global traders keenly awaiting G7 leaders’ response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), RBA becomes the immediate catalyst, such news fail to have any major immediate market reaction. However, it does contribute to the risk recovery portrayed on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6500 with eyes on RBA
Following its recovery moves from the multi-year lows, mainly propelled by expectations of consolidated monetary/fiscal easing, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6540 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is expected to keep the rate unchanged but surprises can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY: Bounces off 107.50 but still looks bearish
USD/JPY has found some support at 107.50 after a heavy week of selling last week. The red channel line on the downside has been breached and there is often a retest one a channel level is broken. If the bearishness does continue then 106.76 could be the next support level.
RBA Preview: 25bp cut in the bag, 50bp cut possible, or a surprise hold and subsequent rally in AUD
The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday to decide on its interest rate. The coronavirus and bush fires have been a likely catalyst for the market's higher pricing of a rate cut as soon as tomorrow from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Gold: Problems at $1600 but for how long?
Gold has capitulated in recent sessions as the Fed and other central banks pledge their support to the financial markets. Last week stocks rebounded of lows and gold pulled back from its highs after Powell said the Fed could cut rates.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.