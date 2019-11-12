The US Statement Department Spokeswoman was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that the US urges China to honor commitments that Hong Kong will enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

This comes after a senior US administration official said on Monday, after a weekend of stepped-up clashes in pro-democracy protests across the Chinese-ruled territory, “Hong Kong police and civilians alike have a responsibility to de-escalate and avoid violent confrontations”.

With regard to the latest update on the Hong Kong situation, Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at City University campus in Kowloon Tong on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, US interference in Chinese politics is unlikely to be received positively by the Chinese authorities and could threaten the ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

Markets appear to ignore the above headlines, as the risk sentiment is seen improving slightly on a recovery in the Wall Street futures and Treasury yields that drive USD/JPY northwards, now printing fresh session tops of 109.17.