US: Unit Labor Costs rise by 9% in Q2 vs. 12.1% expected

Unit Labor Costs in the US rose less than expected in second quarter.

US Dollar Index edges slightly lower below 93.00 after the data.

Unit Labor Costs in the nonfarm business sector rose by 9% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. This reading followed a 12.2% increase in the first quarter and fell short of the market expectation of 12.1%.

Further details of the publication revealed that nonfarm business sector Labor Productivity increased by 10.1%, surpassing analysts' estimate of 7.5%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index continues to pull away from daily tops after this data and was last seen losing 0.24% on the day at 92.87.