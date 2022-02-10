US Treasury yields dwindle, S&P 500 Futures ignore Wall Street gains amid inflation anxiety

- US 10-year T-bond coupons remain sluggish after easing from 2.5-year high the previous day.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite Wall Street benchmarks rose.
- White House, Fedspeak propel inflation fears, Sino-American tussles escalate as well.
Global markets portray a typical pre-data cautious mood during early Thursday as traders await the US headline inflation figures.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields pause the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since July 2019, hovering around 1.930-925% of late. Also portraying the cautious sentiment in the market, as well as challenging gold buyers, is the steady S&P 500 Futures despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance on tech-rally and strong earnings, as well as mixed moves of the Asia-Pacific stocks.
Read: Mid-afternoon market update: Dow jumps 350 points; US ecology shares Spike higher
Comments from the White House could be cited as the key catalyst to weigh on recent risk appetite while Fedspeak favoring March rate-hike and the US-China trade tensions also exert downside pressure on the market sentiment.
The White House (WH) conveyed expectations of a higher YoY inflation figure while also saying, “Its irrelevant month on month number will continue trending lower the rest of the year.” Following that, WH Economic Adviser Brian Deese said that he sees reason to think that factors boosting inflation will moderate over time.
Moving on, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester supported the March rate hike while Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Wednesday he is hopeful that they will start to see a decline in inflation. Fed’s Bostic also said, "Leaning toward the need for a fourth interest rate increase in 2022."
Elsewhere, China’s inability to match Phase 1 deal targets seems to push US authorities towards discussing sanctions should the tension escalate. Recently, Reuters cited officials from the largest US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s business lobbying group to mention the trade war fears. “The US President Joe Biden’s administration is contemplating a new China tariff investigation if current talks fail to persuade Beijing to follow through on its promised purchases of American goods, energy and services,” said the news.
It should be noted that the fears of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also test optimist even as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January gains the most attention.
Given the higher hopes from the US CPI for January, expected 7.3% YoY versus 7.0% prior, fears of disappointment and a shaky move portray risk-off mood in the markets. Though, prices of gold seem to cheer softer USD while WTI crude oil remains on the back foot at the latest.
Read: US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Is this inflation different?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers approach 1.1400 on draft EU forecasts, firmer yields, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD adds to weekly losses, refreshes intraday low. US Treasury yields remain strong, stock futures drop as draft for EU Economic Forecasts reject inflation fears. Details of EU Quarterly Economic Projections, US CPI will be crucial for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD holds steady in Asia ahead of the key US CPI data
GBP/USD is flat on the day and sitting patiently between 1.3526 and 1.3538 ahead of today;'s key event in the US Consumer Price Index. The pound initially benefitted on the back of a soft dollar at the start of the week and dovish pivots in central bank sentiment at the European Central bank.
Gold eyes three-month-old $1,850 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends four-day uptrend around fortnight top. The yellow metal recently cheered the downbeat US dollar and the market’s rush to traditional risk-safety amid inflation fears.
XRP price to revisit $1 as Ripple bulls search for liquidity
XRP price has seen a massive pump in the past week as it broke out of its consolidation. This uptrend faced significant headwinds on February 9 and is currently contemplating a directional bias. XRP price rose 55% between February 3 and February 9.
CPI vs. PCE Price Index – Which is a better measure of inflation in US? Premium
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is sitting at its highest level in nearly four decades and markets are concerned that the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening to battle inflation could weigh on economic activity.