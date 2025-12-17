TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

  • Bitcoin price is approaching a key support level at $85,569, with a firm daily close below suggesting a deeper correction.
  • Bitcoin ETFs record a second consecutive day of outflows, while two wallets linked to Matrixport move 4,000 BTC onto exchanges.
  • Derivative traders remain idle and passive, suggesting weak conviction and a lack of near-term catalysts for BTC.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction. Meanwhile, the bearish outlook strengthens as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) record a second consecutive day of outflows, while wallets linked to Matrixport move 4,000 BTC onto exchanges. In addition, derivatives traders largely sit on the sidelines with BTC lacking a clear catalyst to spark a near-term recovery, keeping downside risks firmly in focus.

Institutional demand fades, adding downside risk

Institutional demand started the week on a negative note. SoSoValue data show that Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $277.09 million on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of withdrawals so far this week. If these outflows continue and intensify, the Bitcoin price could see further correction.

Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow chart

In addition, Lookonchain data indicate that two Matrixport-linked wallets deposited 4,000 BTC, valued at $347.56 million, into the Binance exchange on Wednesday. Traders should be cautious, as transferring such a large amount of Bitcoin to a centralized exchange often signals an intent to sell or distribute it and can create bearish sentiment, as market participants anticipate increased supply.

https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/2001194088373060003

CME traders remain sidelined amid weak conviction

A K33 Research report published on Tuesday indicated that Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) traders remained idle and passive last week. 

The report explained that Open Interest (OI) remains near annual lows at 124,000 BTC and that futures premiums remain compressed. Traders appear uninterested in adding BTC exposure amid continued underperformance relative to equities and as the year comes to a close. Moreover, the recent sluggish performance of BTC has led to new rounds of outflows from leveraged BTC ETFs, with BITX exposure declining toward the monthly open at below 35,000 BTC.

The current environment indicates institutional apathy rather than panic, with BTC’s price action entering a consolidation phase as major players wait for a clear catalyst before re-engaging.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could risk deeper correction

Bitcoin price was rejected from a descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early October) on Friday and has declined nearly 7% since then, retesting the $85,569 support level on Monday. However, BTC rebounded slightly on Tuesday after finding support at $85,569. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $86,700.

If BTC continues its correction and closes below $85,569 on a daily basis, which aligns with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, it could extend the decline toward the psychological $80,000 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 39, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are converging, and a flip to a bearish crossover would further support the bearish outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

If BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

AAVE slips below $186 as bearish signals outweigh the SEC investigation closure

AAVE slips below $186 as bearish signals outweigh the SEC investigation closure

Aave (AAVE) price continues its decline, trading below $186 at the time of writing on Wednesday after a rejection at the key resistance zone. Derivatives positioning and momentum indicators suggest that bearish forces still dominate in the near term.

Hyperliquid stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid (HYPE) stabilizes above $26 at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses. Hyperliquid Foundation has started a validator vote to reduce supply by burning the assistance fund, which holds over 37 million HYPE tokens.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure as the broader market continues its corrective phase into midweek. The weak price action of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggests a deeper correction.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum (ETH) weekly active addresses have plunged sharply in December, declining from 440K to 324K, levels last visited in May. The decline in active addresses has also pushed down the number of transactions on the network to July lows.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.