Fed’s Bostic: Growth is solid, expects to see that continuing in 2026

Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that GVP growth is solid and that he expects to see that continuing in 2026, while participating in a moderated discussion at the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce in Georgia.

Key takeaways

GDP growth is solid, I see that continuing in 2026.



I hope a stronger economy will take pressure off the job market.



Fed policy won't be helpful for structural jobs changes.



It's close call, but inflation is more worrying than jobs.

Market reaction

These comments received a neutral/hawkish score of 5.6 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. The US Dollar Index saw little changed and holds around the 98.30 mark.