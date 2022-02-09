Mid-afternoon market update: Dow jumps 350 points; US ecology shares Spike higher

US stocks traded higher toward the end of trading session on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones surging 350 points.
The Dow traded up 0.99% to 35,813.77 while the NASDAQ rose 1.90% to 14,464.21. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.45% to 4,587.27.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Materials shares jumped by 1.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Standard Lithium Ltd., up 9% and Ferroglobe PLC up 12%.
In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples shares rose by just 0.2%.
Top Headline
U.S. crude-oil inventories dropped 4.8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. However, analysts were expecting for a rise of 0.369 million barrels for the week.
Equities Trading UP
US Ecology, Inc. shares shot up 69% to $47.52 after Republic Services reported it will buy the company at $48 per share in cash.
Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited got a boost, shooting 71% to $16.33. Tritium DCFC shares surged nearly 40% Tuesday after the Australian EV charging company announced its new manufacturing facility will be located in the United States. Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared at the White House to make the announcement yesterday.
Doximity, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 26% to $63.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
Equities Trading DOWN
QuinStreet, Inc. shares tumbled 30% to $10.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 guidance. Lake Street downgraded QuinStreet from Buy to Hold.
Shares of New Relic, Inc. were down 28% to $79.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
Zosano Pharma Corporation was down, falling 50% to $0.2351 after the company reported pricing of $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $89.04, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,833.50.
Silver traded up 0.3% Wednesday to $23.26 while copper rose 2.8% to $4.5860.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.72%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.01%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.98%. The German DAX rose 1.57%, French CAC 40 rose 1.46% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 2.72%.
Italy’s industrial production fell 1% from a month ago in December. The Germany’s trade surplus shrank to EUR 7 billion in December from EUR 15.1 billion in the year-ago period, while current account surplus narrowed to EUR 23.9 billion from EUR 26.2 billion.
Economics
U.S. wholesale inventories rose 2.2% to $789.4 billion in December.
U.S. crude-oil inventories dropped 4.8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. However, analysts were expecting for a rise of 0.369 million barrels for the week.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.