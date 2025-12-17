TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: US Dollar helped by caution ahead of major events

Forex Today: US Dollar helped by caution ahead of major events
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 18:

The US Dollar (USD) found some near-term demand on Wednesday, helped by the poor performance of Wall Street and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, who said o  the Fed is not in a rush to cut interest rates, adding the job market is very soft,” and that current payrolls growth not good. Waller however, showed no concerns about inflation, as it remains “well anchored,” according to his words. The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated from its weekly peak in the 98.60 area, trading mixed across the FX board, but overall weak.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.11%-0.10%-0.20%0.12%0.58%0.37%-0.19%
EUR0.11%0.02%-0.09%0.22%0.71%0.48%-0.09%
GBP0.10%-0.02%0.00%0.21%0.69%0.46%-0.10%
JPY0.20%0.09%0.00%0.31%0.78%0.55%0.21%
CAD-0.12%-0.22%-0.21%-0.31%0.47%0.25%-0.16%
AUD-0.58%-0.71%-0.69%-0.78%-0.47%-0.23%-0.79%
NZD-0.37%-0.48%-0.46%-0.55%-0.25%0.23%-0.56%
CHF0.19%0.09%0.10%-0.21%0.16%0.79%0.56%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Sterling Pound fell against the Greenback, following the release of United Kingdom (UK) data. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% over the year in November, down from 3.6% in October, but still well above the Bank of England (BoE) 2% target. GBP/USD trimmed most of its intraday losses ahead of the close, recovering from a fresh weekly low of 1.3311 and currently flirting with the 1.3400 mark. The BoE is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday, and market participants anticipate a 25 bps interest rate cut to 3.75%.

EUR/USD held above the 1.1700 mark and settled in its comfort zone around the 1.1750. The EU downwardly revised the November Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from a flash estimate of 2.2% to 2.1% YoY. The news came ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement, scheduled also for Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged and to repeat its message of being in a “good place.” The focus will be on fresh economic projections, which include expectations for the next two years.

Adding to central banks’ announcements, the United States (US) will publish the November Consumer Price Index (CPI). The annualized index is foreseen at 3.1% higher than the previous 3%. Market players are quite sensitive to US data that can shape future Fed decisions.

Commodity-linked currencies were among the worst performers vs the USD, with the AUD and the CAD posting some intraday losses. The Japanese Yen (JPY) also weakened against the Greenback, while the Swiss Franc (CHF) managed to post some modest gains.

Gold retained its positive bias, but was unable to extend its weekly advance. XAU/USD is trading above the $4,330 mark at the end of the American session.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 18, 2025 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 3.1%

Previous: 3%

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers