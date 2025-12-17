TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Upside momentum intact as ECB decision looms

  • EUR/USD rebounds as US Dollar recovery fades, with traders turning cautious ahead of the ECB interest rate decision.
  • ECB expected to hold rates on Thursday; focus shifts to Lagarde’s guidance on the policy path into 2026.
  • Technical outlook remains bullish, with EUR/USD holding above key moving averages after an inverse head and shoulders breakout.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Upside momentum intact as ECB decision looms
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) rebounds against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after coming under pressure earlier, as a short-lived recovery in the Greenback fades. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades near 1.1750, reversing from a daily low around 1.1703.

Attention now turns squarely to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday at 13:15 GMT, where policymakers are widely expected to leave all three key interest rates unchanged. With the policy outcome largely priced in, markets will focus on President Christine Lagarde’s press conference for fresh guidance on the ECB’s monetary policy path heading into 2026.

From a technical standpoint, EUR/USD remains constructive on the daily chart, with the pair extending its recovery after breaking out of an inverse head-and-shoulders formation. Prices continue to trade comfortably above key moving averages, reinforcing the broader bullish bias.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 1.1804, the previous day’s high, with a sustained break opening the door toward the September 17 high near 1.1918, which also marks the year-to-date peak. On the downside, initial support lies near 1.1700, followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)around 1.1650, which could help limit deeper pullbacks.

Momentum indicators remain supportive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds just below the 70 threshold, pointing to strong upside momentum without clear signs of exhaustion. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains above zero with the signal lines widening, suggesting that bullish momentum remains in place.

Economic Indicator

ECB Monetary Policy Statement

At each of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) eight governing council meetings, the ECB releases a short statement explaining its monetary policy decision, in light of its goal of meeting its inflation target. The statement may influence the volatility of the Euro (EUR) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered bullish for EUR, whereas a dovish view is considered bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 18, 2025 13:15

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: European Central Bank

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers