US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Want to make meaningful progress in upcoming trade talks

In an interview with CNBC, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that he is looking forward to making progress on trade talks with China in the next few weeks.

Mnuchin further added that Hong Kong is not an issue in trade talks. "Trump will only agree to a deal that is a good deal for US companies and workers," he reiterated and noted that Trump is prepared to keep tariffs on China in place and even raise them if it's necessary.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield failed to capitalize on these remarks and was last down 3% on the day pressured by the European Central Bank's surprise dovish shift.