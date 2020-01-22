US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: US couldn't be more pleased with China deal

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is on the wires now, via Reuters, throwing fresh light on the US-China trade deal while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

US focused on Phase One deal implementation over the next 30 days.

There are no deadlines for Phase Two deal.

Phase Two China trade deal can be done before or after election.

Trump tariffs have been a big incentive in getting a deal done with China.