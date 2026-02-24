TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Trade risks and Fed signals weigh – BBH

USD: Trade risks and Fed signals weigh – BBH
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Brown Brothers Harriman’s (BBH) Elias Haddad notes the Dollar is slightly firmer, mainly due to Japanese Yen weakness, with US equities stabilizing after an AI-driven selloff. The bank highlights potential risk sentiment drag from new US global tariffs and possible trade frictions, while Fed Governor Waller’s comments and upcoming ADP and confidence data shape expectations for the next FOMC decision.

Tariffs, Fed rhetoric and data focus

"USD is a little firmer, largely reflecting broad JPY weakness. S&P 500 futures point to a steadier open after the benchmark fell 1% yesterday driven by the so-called AI scare trade. In parallel, the US Supreme Court’s tariff ruling could stoke trade friction, posing a drag on broader risk sentiment."

"Fed Governor Christopher Waller sees even odds of a 25bps cut at the next March 17-18 FOMC meeting. Waller said “if the good labor market news of January is revised away or evaporates in February, it would support my position at the FOMC's last meeting, that a 25-basis-point reduction in the policy rate was appropriate, and that such a cut should be made at the March meeting.” Fed funds futures price-in nearly zero chance of a cut in March."

"ADP private employment change for the four weeks to February 7 is up next (1:15pm London, 8:15am New York). The last report showed that for the four weeks ending January 31 private employers added an average of 10.25k jobs a week. On a side note, the January ADP jobs print was up 22k while non-farm private sector payroll (NFP) growth was much stronger at 172k."

"The February Conference Board Consumer Confidence index is the other data highlight (3:00pm London, 10:00am New York). Consumer confidence is seen recovering to 87.1 after falling to 84.5 in January, the lowest level in more than a decade. Pay attention to consumer’s views of the labor market, which worsened in January."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1800 as markets await Fed speeches

EUR/USD stays below 1.1800 as markets await Fed speeches

EUR/USD remains trapped in a tight range below 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar strength and an improvement in risk sentiment, even as US tariff uncertainty lingers. The focus now remains on comments from Federal Reserve officials.

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US weekly ADP Employment Change and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold retreats below $5,200 on renewed USD strength

Gold retreats below $5,200 on renewed USD strength

Gold stages a deep correction following Monday's rally and trades below $5,200. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on XAU/USD ahead of Fed policymakers' speeches. 

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

It was quite a day, with AI-disruption fears and tariff uncertainty triggering a risk-off session. By now, it's nearly impossible to have missed the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that struck down US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs last Friday.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers