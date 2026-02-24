TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY advances as Yen weakens amid doubts over BoJ tightening

  • EUR/JPY rises 0.60% on Tuesday, supported by a weakening Japanese currency.
  • Comments from Japan’s Prime Minister revive doubts over further rate hikes in Japan.
  • German inflation expectations remain close to the ECB target, limiting the impact on the monetary policy outlook.
EUR/JPY advances as Yen weakens amid doubts over BoJ tightening
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 183.50 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.60% on the day, mainly benefiting from a weakening Japanese Yen (JPY). The pair’s upward move is driven more by the softness of the Japanese currency than by intrinsic strength in the Euro (EUR).

According to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly expressed concerns during a February 16 meeting with Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda about additional interest rate hikes in the near term. This potential opposition to further tightening could complicate the central bank’s normalization timeline, as coordination with the strengthened administration becomes more sensitive. For his part, Kazuo Ueda stated that the discussion broadly covered economic and financial developments, adding that no specific monetary policy requests were made.

These developments fuel speculation that the Bank of Japan may adopt a more cautious approach in continuing its tightening cycle. This outlook weighs on the Japanese Yen, which loses relative appeal against major peers, mechanically supporting the advance in EUR/JPY.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that the government will carefully review the US Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs, while confirming the steady implementation of Japan’s investment package directed toward the United States (US). She also noted that US tariffs on automobiles remain in place, maintaining a degree of uncertainty on the trade front.

On the European side, market attention now turns to Friday’s release of Germany’s preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for February. The data is expected to show a 0.5% MoM increase after a 0.1% decline in January, while annual inflation is seen unchanged at 2.1%. However, the potential impact of these figures on the monetary policy outlook is likely to remain limited, as price pressures are already evolving close to the 2% target.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde also indicated on Monday, during a conference, that no adjustment to monetary policy appears necessary under the current circumstances, stating that the Eurozone is “in a good place.” This message suggests a wait-and-see stance from the central bank, leaving the near-term dynamics of EUR/JPY largely dependent on shifts in expectations surrounding Bank of Japan policy and the performance of the Japanese Yen.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%0.00%0.67%0.04%0.10%-0.04%-0.09%
EUR-0.06%-0.06%0.61%-0.02%0.04%-0.12%-0.15%
GBP-0.00%0.06%0.67%0.03%0.10%-0.06%-0.08%
JPY-0.67%-0.61%-0.67%-0.61%-0.55%-0.72%-0.73%
CAD-0.04%0.02%-0.03%0.61%0.06%-0.11%-0.12%
AUD-0.10%-0.04%-0.10%0.55%-0.06%-0.17%-0.19%
NZD0.04%0.12%0.06%0.72%0.11%0.17%-0.02%
CHF0.09%0.15%0.08%0.73%0.12%0.19%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1800 as markets await Fed speeches

EUR/USD stays below 1.1800 as markets await Fed speeches

EUR/USD remains trapped in a tight range below 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar strength and an improvement in risk sentiment, even as US tariff uncertainty lingers. The focus now remains on comments from Federal Reserve officials.

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US weekly ADP Employment Change and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold retreats below $5,200 on renewed USD strength

Gold retreats below $5,200 on renewed USD strength

Gold stages a deep correction following Monday's rally and trades below $5,200. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on XAU/USD ahead of Fed policymakers' speeches. 

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

It was quite a day, with AI-disruption fears and tariff uncertainty triggering a risk-off session. By now, it's nearly impossible to have missed the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that struck down US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs last Friday.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers