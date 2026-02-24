WTI Price Analysis: Bullish Flag breakout backs fresh upside move ahead

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, are down 0.3% to near $66.20 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Oil price is slightly under pressure, but is still close to its over six-month high of $67.23.

A higher US Dollar (USD) is expected to have weighed on the oil price. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is up 0.15% higher to near 97.85 ahead of the United States (US) markets opening

The oil price is broadly firm amid tensions between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear plans. Washington wants Iran to drop its intentions of building nuclear facilities, but the latter refuses to do so. US President Donald Trump has also warned of military action in Tehran if it doesn’t give up its nuclear programme plans.

US President Trump threatened Tehran through a post on Truth.Social on Monday that it will be a very bad day for the country and its people if they don’t reach a deal.

For fresh cues on the Oil price outlook, investors await the second round of US-Iran talks, which are scheduled for Thursday. Signs of tensions escalating between the two nations would prompt oil prices, assuming that Tehran would initiate disrupting oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. On the contrary, a deal confirmation between the two would weigh on the oil price.

WTI Technical Analysis

WTI US OIL trades lower at around $66.30 as of writing. However, the near-term bias is mildly bullish as price holds the breakout of the Bullish Flag chart pattern that capped action between roughly $61.30 and $64.90.

The price also holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average near $64.00, which is tracking higher and reinforces an improving short-term trend backdrop.

A fresh break above 60.00 on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests buyers retain control, though with measured strength rather than a sprint.

Initial support emerges at the former channel top near $64.90, where a pullback would test whether the recent breakout can hold. Below that, the 20-day EMA around $64.00 offers secondary support, with the broader rising trend line from about $55.50 underpinning the structure on deeper weakness.

On the upside, immediate resistance is anticipated near $68.00, where the latest advance would start to look stretched against recent ranges. A decisive break above that area would open the way toward the low $70s, while failure to hold above $64.90 would temper the current bullish bias and point back toward the $62.00 area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)