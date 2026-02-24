Fed's Bostic: Fed needs to keep focus on inflation – Reuters

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said that even with rising productivity, the central bank needs to keep focus on inflation; responding to short-run issues could cause bigger problems over time.

Key takeaways

"Transition to artificial intelligence could be challenging for the Fed to understand."

"The US may be heading towards structurally higher unemployment, something the central bank cannot offset."

"Fed has maintained focus on economic outcomes across groups; this data is important in understanding labor market slack."

"Hoping that guardrails protecting Fed independence will be maintained."

"Fed chief nominee warsh will need to build relationships with staff, colleagues at central bank."