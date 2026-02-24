TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Oil: Escalation risks and fair value gap – Commerzbank

Oil: Escalation risks and fair value gap – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch highlights that the biggest current risk for Oil is a potential US military strike on Iran, which could disrupt flows and sharply tighten supply. He notes Brent has already risen about 10% to above USD 72, well above an estimated fair value near USD 66, as geopolitical risk premia and time spreads widen.

US-Iran tensions drive Oil repricing

"The supply volumes in question could be lost, at least temporarily, in the event of a US military strike, which would lead to a corresponding tightening of supply on the oil market. However, these outages could be offset by increased production in other OPEC countries. Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates in particular still have sufficient spare production capacity."

"However, the greatest risk of a US attack on Iran lies in a possible blockade of the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran already closed the strait for several hours during military drills last week. It would not even require a complete closure."

"Such a quantity could not be offset by drawing on spare production capacity, especially since this would also be cut off from the oil market if the strait were blocked. Pipeline capacity to bypass the strait by land is limited and already largely at capacity limits. Depending on the duration of the disruption to shipping, this would lead to a noticeable tightening of oil supplies and a sharp decline in inventories."

"Over the past three weeks, the oil market has begun to price in the risk of an escalation in the US-Iran conflict and the associated risks to oil supply. Since the beginning of February, the price of Brent crude oil has risen by around 10% to just over USD 72 per barrel, its highest level in almost seven months. Most of the recent price increase is due to a widening risk premium."

"The price is thus well above the fair price of oil, which could be explained by fundamental factors alone. The time spreads of the Brent forward curve, i.e. the price differentials for the various maturities of the forward contracts, also widened noticeably. On Friday, a premium of USD 3.5 had to be paid for oil deliverable in one month compared to oil deliverable in seven months."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1800 as markets await Fed speeches

EUR/USD stays below 1.1800 as markets await Fed speeches

EUR/USD remains trapped in a tight range below 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar strength and an improvement in risk sentiment, even as US tariff uncertainty lingers. The focus now remains on comments from Federal Reserve officials.

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US weekly ADP Employment Change and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold retreats below $5,200 on renewed USD strength

Gold retreats below $5,200 on renewed USD strength

Gold stages a deep correction following Monday's rally and trades below $5,200. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on XAU/USD ahead of Fed policymakers' speeches. 

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

It was quite a day, with AI-disruption fears and tariff uncertainty triggering a risk-off session. By now, it's nearly impossible to have missed the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that struck down US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs last Friday.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers