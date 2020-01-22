USD/JPY remains positive and still sees a move to 110.67 – UOB

The outlook on USD/JPY remains constructive in the near term and still eyes a move to the 110.70 region, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “The sudden and relatively sharp decline in USD yesterday came as a surprise. The rapid drop has shifted the immediate risk to the downside even though it is premature to expect the start of trending down-move. From here, barring a move back above 110.15, USD could grind lower even though the strong support at 109.45 is not expected to come into the picture (minor support is at 109.65).”

Next 1-3 weeks: “After breaking above the major 109.75 resistance earlier last week, the gain made by USD has been relatively modest as it touched 110.28 last Friday. Despite the lack of ‘urgency’ after breaking a major resistance, the risk is still clearly on the upside. However, the lackluster price action suggests the prospect for a sustained rise above the next strong resistance at 110.67 is not high. On the downside, only a breach of 109.45 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate the current USD strength has run its course."