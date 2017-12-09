US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Hopeful that tax reform will be done by end of 2017

US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Hopeful that tax reform will be done by end of 2017By Eren Sengezer
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin delivered his remarks on CNBC with the key quotes, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- Storms will have GDP impact
- Working closely with Trump on Fed Chair decision
- Yellen is being considered for Fed Chair, along with other candidates
- Hopes to pass tax reform on bipartisan basis
- Prepared to use reconciliation procedures if can’t get 60 Senate votes on taxes
- Doesn’t know if 15% corporate tax rate is achievable
- Worried about debt as it passes $20 trillion
- Hopeful that tax reform will be done by end of 2017
- Trump still wants healthcare reform but not a major focus
- Trump will demand in September increase in military spending
- In regard to North Korea, economic warfare works
- If China doesn’t follow UN sanctions, Treasury will sanction Beijing
