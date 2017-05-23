U.S. Treasury bond yields edge higher on Tuesday

Supported by the rising risk appetite on Tuesday, the yields on the U.S. Treasury bonds rose on Tuesday. After the announcement of Trump's budget plan, the major equity indexes in the U.S. are performing well, decreasing the demand for the safer T-bonds. At the moment:

30-yr 2.945%, +%1.02

10-yr 2.287%, +%1.46

5-yr 1.832%, +%1.93

2-yr 1.311%, +%2.53

US President's Budget FY 2018: A new foundation for American greatness

US Treasury's Mnuchin: Hope to get tax reform completed this year