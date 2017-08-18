US Treasuries: Yields turn positive after news on Trump advisor Bannon

U.S. Treasury yields pared earlier losses on Friday and turned positive in the session with the 10-year reference at 2.2%, up 0.35% on the day.

After an article on Axios claimed that White House Senior Advisor Steve Bannon was on the verge of losing his position, fresh headlines crossed the wires confirming these claims. Citing two administration officials, the New York Times said that the US President Trump informed senior aides that he had decided to remove Stephen Bannon.

At the moment, the 2-year T-bond yield is at 1.322%, gaining 1.2%, and the 30-year reference is at 2.787%, up 0.15%.