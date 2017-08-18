WH Senior Adviser Steve Bannon might lose his job - Axios

WH Senior Adviser Steve Bannon might lose his job - AxiosBy Eren Sengezer
Axios' Jonathan Swan in a recent article wrote, "a decision is imminent from White House chief of staff John Kelly on whether Steve Bannon will keep his job, according to administration officials with knowledge of the situation."
Key quotes:
- Many West Wing officials are now asking "when," not "if," Bannon goes.
- Chief of Staff General John Kelly has been reviewing Bannon's position
- One senior White House said it seemed like Bannon was setting himself up to be a martyr — the nationalist hero fired by the "globalists."
