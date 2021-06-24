US: Transportation sector boosts Durable Goods Orders – Wells Fargo

Data released on Thursday showed that Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3% in May, below expectations. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out the increase was driven by a solid showing in the transportation sector as the outlook for the aircraft industry improves and the parts shortages affecting the motor vehicle industry at least do not appear to be worsening. They see the trend in core capital goods orders remaining impressive and indicating solid investment.
Key Quotes:
“After April's durable goods orders disrupted a rare 11-month run of undisturbed gains, orders for long-lasting goods bounced back 2.3% in May. A few factors contributed to getting orders back on track. First, defense orders, which were a meaningful drag on total orders last month, turned around to increase 17.4%. Second, transportation orders bounced back 7.6% last month.”
“The durable goods report is a fairly reliable gauge of where equipment spending figures in the GDP accounts is headed and also a decent proxy for capital spending more broadly. The key is to strip out defense spending and the lumpiness of aircraft orders.”
“Core capital goods orders has already had a better rebound from the pandemic era than it did in the wake of either of the prior recessions (2001 & the fallout from the financial crisis in 2008-2009). In both of those periods it took years for the level of core orders to get back to its pre-recession peak. Not only have core capital goods orders fully retraced losses, the level today is 7.3% above its prior cycle peak.”
“Core capital goods orders slipped 0.1% in May, although after accounting for a sturdy half a percentage point upward revision to April's gain, the current level is higher than last month's print even if the momentum is fading a bit.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly high after soft US data
EUR/USD trades above 1.1950 as US data failed to impress. Q1 GDP was confirmed at 6.4% while weekly unemployment claims remain above 400K. Stocks up, yields up, indicating prevalent risk-appetite.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3905 on disappointing BOE
The UK Central Bank maintained its monetary policy on hold. The statement had a dovish bias, as it said that “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy,” until they see significant progress toward their goals.
XAU/USD looks to retest $1794 if the rebound sustains
Gold catches a fresh bid but remains confined in a familiar range. US dollar remains broadly subdued amid a return of risk appetite. Firmer Treasury yields to limit the upside in gold price.
Bitcoin continues to lead pack as crypto market recovers
Bitcoin price looks ready to trigger a 15% rally after a minor retracement. Ethereum price seems to be forming a higher low, which could lead to a potential retest of $2,319.
Tesla explodes through $635, targets $715 next
TSLA stock exploded through the key $635 resistance level. The electric vehicle sector leader boosted by risk-on post-FOMC. Tesla stock on course to test big $715 resistance level.