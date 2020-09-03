US: Trade deficit widens to $63.6 billion in July

US' Goods Trade Balance came in at -$63.6 billion in July.

US Dollar Index retreats below 93.00, stays in the green.

The United States' international trade deficit increased by $10.1 billion to $63.6 billion in July, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday.

"July exports were $168.1 billion, $12.6 billion more than June exports. July imports were $231.7 billion, $22.7 billion more than June imports," the publication further read. "The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $9.3 billion to $80.9 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $17.4 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index erased a small portion of its daily gains following the macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen gaining 0.24% on the day at 92.87.