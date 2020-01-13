US to remove 'currency manipulator' tag on China ahead of phase-one deal

The United States, who formally labelled China a 'currency manipulator' back in August, will remove this tag on China before sides sign the phase-one of the trade deal in Washington on Wednesday, CNBC's Carl Quintanilla reported, citing Bloomberg.

The US Treasury is expected to publish a report before January 15th.

These comments seem to be providing a small boost to the market sentiment with the USD/JPY pair inching higher above the 109.90 mark. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.65% on the day at 1.85%.