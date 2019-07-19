U.S. Tech firms push Trump to allow sales to Huawei, set up White House meeting next week – Washington Post

- Tech companies are asking the administration to allow sales for Huawei-made smartphones and laptops,
- The subject to come up Monday at White House where Huawei’s major suppliers are scheduled to meet Kudlow.
The Washington Post has reported that the U.S. technology industry is pushing the Trump administration for permission to supply Chinese tech company Huawei with parts for consumer technology products, arguing that such sales won’t hurt U.S. national security, according to people familiar with the matter.
Key notes from the article:
- Tech companies are asking the administration to allow sales of chips and other parts for Huawei-made smartphones and laptops, even if the White House is intent on continuing to block exports of supplies Huawei uses to manufacture 5G wireless equipment, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.
- Several large semiconductor companies recently made such requests in applications to the Commerce Department, petitioning for special licenses that would allow them to sell some products to Huawei, these people said.
- The subject is likely to come up Monday at the White House where Huawei’s major suppliers are scheduled to meet with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Companies such as Qualcomm, Intel and Google are expected to talk with Kudlow and other administration officials, and President Trump may make a brief appearance at the gathering.
- Tech companies are also asking the administration to relax the anti-Huawei rules that now bar them from participating alongside the Chinese company in global standards-setting bodies, which establish technical rules that underpin global networks, according to one person familiar with the matter.
- Prominent lawmakers, including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), have warned the president not to ease up on Huawei.
- Earlier this week, bipartisan groups of lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced legislation that would reinforce the existing ban on U.S. companies providing computer chips and other key parts to Huawei.
- “Our bill will prohibit U.S.-based companies from doing business with Huawei until they no longer pose a national security threat,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who was among the Senate sponsors. The House has included similar language in its version of the fiscal 2020 defense authorization bill.
- The Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist in May, saying it had “reasonable cause to believe” that the company was “involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”
- Some attorneys who focus on U.S. export law have disagreed with that interpretation, arguing that the value in the chip comes not just from the physical manufacturing of the product, but also from the design, which happens largely in the United States.
- So far, the Commerce Department has not indicated it would crack down on companies that continue to sell Huawei products manufactured outside the U.S. by American companies, according to the people familiar with chip makers’ plans.
There is no material impact for FX at the moment, but positive implacations coudl come of such easing of the stand off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI
The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.
USD/JPY bounces in sync with S&P futures, regains 107.50
USD/JPY is seen making another run higher above the midpoint of the 107 handle, tracking the uptick in S&P 500 futures amid increased odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts, in the wake of NY Fed William's overnight comments.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.