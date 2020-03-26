US Task Force COVID-19 meeting: People want to go back to work

At the Task Force presser, The US President Donald Trump is moving from one topic of discussion to another but mostly focussed on COVID-19.
Trump also said on Thursday he was likely to be speaking with President Xi Jinping of China later in the day and cast doubt on Beijing's figures about coronavirus cases as the number in the United States reached about 70,000. Trump has praised Xi's handling of the coronavirus while also emphasizing that it originated in China and accusing the country of not being transparent enough about it.
Key comments
- Trump says navy hospital ship comfort due to arrive in new york harbour on Monday.
- House must now pass the stimulus package without delay.
- Trump says he will be on hand at the Norfolk naval base in Virginia to see it off on Saturday.
- I think we are doing well with the vaccines, we're going to know very soon about a lot of them.
- People want to go back to work, (to work)
- We have to go back (to work).
- People will be practising social distancing.
- We have to keep airlines going.
- We will work hard to help cruise lines.
- Will be discussing the virus with Xi tonight.
- "I'll have a call with president xi of china" tonight, adding the coronavirus "came from china" and that country took advantage of the US until he came to the Whitehouse.
- Economic uncertainty hasn't passed.
- Says he has used defense production act on "two minor occasions".
- Says he likes the idea that cruise lines have to register in united states to receive relief.
- Says airlines are vital to our country, we need to keep the airlines going.
- Says china's Xi did not ask him to "calm down" the language he uses to refer to coronavirus.
- Says looks like US can do another trade deal with China, though it may have to wait for US presidential election.
- Trump says looks like US can do another trade deal with China, though it may have to wait for US presidential election.
- US Vice president pence says Abbott labs has submitted to FDA for approval of a coronavirus test that gives results in 15 minutes.
Market implications
US benchmarks were rallying hard on Thursday on a strongly positive week for stocks as stimulus kicks investors risk appetites back into play as the US Senate passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package spurred the markets on, seemingly ignoring the hard data with the first-time jobless claims ran up to a record 3.28 million last week.
