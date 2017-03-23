US: Strong reading in New Home sales in February - Wells Fargo

Analysts from Wells Fargo, point out that reading in New Homes sales in the US regarding February showed strong numbers and that the builder sentiment index jumped to the previous peak level.

Key Quotes:

“Following an upwardly revised January reading, new home sales jumped 6.1 percent in February to a 592,000-unit pace due to mild temperatures. Previous months’ data were revised down by a net 4,000 units.”

“New home sales surged well ahead of the consensus estimate, likely due to unusually mild weather in February, which pulled sales forward. We suspect sales will slow in the coming months as the Nor’easter likely stalled activity.”

“The median price of a new home fell 4.9 percent year over year, while the average jumped almost 12 percent.”

“The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index surged in March, reaching the highest level in more than a decade at 71. We suspect much of the post-election lift in sentiment reflects hope that the Trump Administration will follow through on curbing regulation, which could ease permit costs.”