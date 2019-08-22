US State Dept Official: Will aggressively enforce sanctions over Iran tanker – Reuters

Reuters came out with news, quoting the US State Department official, signaling additional hardships for the much-debated Iran’s oil tanker on early Friday morning in Asia.

Key quotes

The United States will aggressively enforce its sanctions to prevent the private sector from assisting an Iranian oil tanker that is traveling through the Mediterranean and that Washington wants seized.

All parties in the shipping sector should conduct appropriate due diligence to ensure that they are not doing business with nor facilitating business for, directly or indirectly, sanctioned parties or with sanctioned cargo.

FX implications

The news indicates a likely increase in the US-Iran tension and can keep fueling the safe-havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold. It should also help increase the WTI Crude Oil prices as Iran is one of the world’s key oil producers.