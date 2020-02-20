US State Deparment: Reconsider travel by cruise ship to or within East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region

Considering the risk of spreading coronavirus, the US State Department issued a fresh warning to its citizens traveling to or within East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region during the early Friday morning in Asia.
Key quotes
US citizens should reconsider travel by cruise ship to/in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.
To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes many countries are implementing strict screening procedures.
FX implications
The news weighs on the market’s risk-tone with the S&P 500 Futures mildly negative around 3,367 by the press time.
