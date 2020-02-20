US State Deparment: Reconsider travel by cruise ship to or within East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

Considering the risk of spreading coronavirus, the US State Department issued a fresh warning to its citizens traveling to or within East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region during the early Friday morning in Asia.

Key quotes

US citizens should reconsider travel by cruise ship to/in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes many countries are implementing strict screening procedures.

FX implications

The news weighs on the market’s risk-tone with the S&P 500 Futures mildly negative around 3,367 by the press time.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low

AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low

AUD/USD has been in a 10-pip range between 0.6610-20 for the last five hours following its show of the bears’ rule during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair currently seesaws near 0.6615 as the Asian traders step forward for Friday’s trading session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00

USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00

USD/JPY stay modestly changed following its run-up to multi-week high. Downbeat fundamentals at Japan seems to dim its safe-haven appeal, broad US dollar strength adds to the pair’s fuel.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD trading off fresh 2020 highs

XAU/USD trading off fresh 2020 highs

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above the ascending channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1623.79 per ounce on an intraday basis.  

Gold News

WTI pressured back below the $54 handle

WTI pressured back below the $54 handle

The price of a barrel of oil has to lead a bid in the commodity complex this week, with the CRB index taking flight from the 107.80s to fresh intraday highs of 176.06 on Thursday. 

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures