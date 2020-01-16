US Senate votes 89-10 to approve USMCA - Reuters

US Senate votes 89-10 to approve US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The bill will now be sent to President Donald Trump to sign into law.
This was an overwhelming vote to pass the new North American trade pact, which no doubt will be another plus for the Predeents elections campaign for 202 and a positive for markets going forward.
The outcome will have fulfilled Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to update the original NAFTA with Mexico and Canada. Democrats have also regarded the deal as a win due to major changes they secured in negotiations with the Trump administration.
Now Canada has to approve the pact before it can go into full effect; Canada's House of Commons is expected to vote on the deal in coming weeks.
The focus now will be on the President's impeachment trial, which is just the third such trial in Senate history. The essence of the trial will get underway next Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
FX implications
The USMCA is a risk positive outcome and should be supportive of the CAD, MXN and US dollar as well as equities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs after strong US retail sales
EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold comes under pressure and drops to lows around $1,550/oz
The yellow metal is extending the choppy performance so far this week amidst the better mood in the riskier assets, particularly following the recent signing of the ‘Phase 1’ trade deal between China and the US.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.