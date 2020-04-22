US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Not opposed to infrastructure spending but it should not be debt financed

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was quoted by Reuters, during an interview, saying that he is not opposed to discussing infrastructure spending it should be paid for and not be debt.

Key quotes

While I’m not opposed to discussing infrastructure spending it should be paid for and not be debt-financed. Congress 'may well' provide additional assistance to state and local governments, but it should be clearly related to coronavirus.

FX implications

Markets seem to await fresh clues amid the early Asian session and hence no major reaction could be witnessed to the news. In an otherwise case, the news might have helped the US dollar a bit.