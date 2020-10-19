US Senate leader McConnell: Will vote on stimulus this week

Senate will vote on coronavirus economic relief stimulus this week, either Tuesday or Wednesday, US Senate leader McConnell has stated after the Wall Street close.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday deadline for lawmakers to agree on a deal is fast approaching but it now appears that a relief package is impossible ahead of the November 3rd elections.

Last week, the White House proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package that Pelosi rejected because it fell short of her demand for $2.2 trillion in aid.