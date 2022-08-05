US Secretary of State Blinken: China had sought to intimidate not only Taiwan, but neighbors too

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently told an East Asia meeting, per West Official, that China’s reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit had been "flagrantly provocative".

The diplomat also told the meeting that the US seeks to calm waters, and continues to stand by allies and partners.

Earlier in the day, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also crossed wires, via Reuters. The diplomat said, “China will not isolate Taiwan by prohibiting us from visiting it.”

“We have stated from the beginning that the goal of our representation is not to alter the current situation in the region or Taiwan,” adds US House Speaker Pelosi.

On the same line was news concerning Taiwan, shared by Reuters, mentioning that Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Friday the island's military has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation, as China conducts large-scale military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan.

Markets remain sluggish

Despite the risk-negative nature of the aforementioned news, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while taking rounds to the two-month high flashed the previous day, up 0.25% intraday near 4,165 by the press time.