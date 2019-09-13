US: Retail Sales to be little changed with downside risk – Scotiabank

The Scotiabank analysts offer their take on Friday’s US Retail Sales data release that may disappoint the markets. The data will drop in later today at 1230 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“Expected to be little changed with downside risk.

Headline sales will need a boost from core sales ex-autos and gasoline which may also prove to be challenging.

Watch the risk of distorted seasonal effects given a) August had five weekends, and b) the Labor Day weekend overlapped with the end of August.”