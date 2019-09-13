US: Retail sales to advance 0.3% in August – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the US retail sales to advance 0.3% m/m in August following the stronger 0.7% rise in the prior month.

Key Quotes

“The gain should be helped by another firm increase in sales in the key control group as consumer fundamentals remain sound. In the details, the steady increase in core sales and a small rebound in auto purchases should more than offset a decline in sales at gasoline stations, which reflects a notable drop in gasoline prices in August.”